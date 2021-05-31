Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Short Interest Up 39.7% in May

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 225,800 shares, a growth of 39.7% from the April 29th total of 161,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 659,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GLNCY shares. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Glencore to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Glencore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of GLNCY stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,581. Glencore has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $9.48. The company has a market cap of $60.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

