Glitch (GLCH) Price Hits $0.60 on Major Exchanges

Glitch (CURRENCY:GLCH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. In the last seven days, Glitch has traded up 58.2% against the dollar. One Glitch coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001659 BTC on exchanges. Glitch has a market capitalization of $42.79 million and $2.91 million worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Glitch alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00058338 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $112.04 or 0.00312285 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.48 or 0.00190875 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $301.48 or 0.00840316 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Glitch Profile

Glitch launched on December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 71,888,723 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

Glitch Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Glitch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Glitch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Glitch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Glitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Glitch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.