Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $44.51 Million

Equities analysts expect Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) to post $44.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $42.50 million. Global Blood Therapeutics posted sales of $31.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full year sales of $196.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $170.74 million to $222.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $320.98 million, with estimates ranging from $255.50 million to $458.05 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.20). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.58%.

GBT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. William Blair downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.89.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 233.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 283.3% in the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $38.43 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 9.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $34.65 and a 52 week high of $76.27.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

Earnings History and Estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

