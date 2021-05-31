Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) vs. Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Head-To-Head Comparison

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) and Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Global Net Lease and Regency Centers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Net Lease 0 1 2 0 2.67 Regency Centers 0 7 7 0 2.50

Global Net Lease currently has a consensus target price of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.15%. Regency Centers has a consensus target price of $57.25, suggesting a potential downside of 11.38%. Given Global Net Lease’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Global Net Lease is more favorable than Regency Centers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Global Net Lease and Regency Centers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Net Lease $330.10 million 5.65 $10.78 million $1.79 10.92 Regency Centers $1.02 billion 10.80 $44.89 million $2.95 21.90

Regency Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Global Net Lease. Global Net Lease is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regency Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Global Net Lease and Regency Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Net Lease 1.58% 0.34% 0.14% Regency Centers 15.03% 2.74% 1.52%

Risk & Volatility

Global Net Lease has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regency Centers has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.8% of Global Net Lease shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of Regency Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Global Net Lease shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Regency Centers shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Global Net Lease pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. Regency Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Global Net Lease pays out 89.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Regency Centers pays out 80.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Global Net Lease has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Regency Centers has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Regency Centers beats Global Net Lease on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.