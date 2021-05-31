GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) One Day Trading Volume Hits $11,856.00

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. Over the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 44.7% higher against the US dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $770,052.87 and $11,856.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0429 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,877.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,420.60 or 0.06746908 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $667.99 or 0.01861869 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $174.73 or 0.00487025 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.12 or 0.00184307 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $265.28 or 0.00739423 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.09 or 0.00468522 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006236 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.93 or 0.00437419 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

