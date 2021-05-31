GlobalBoost-Y Price Down 36.8% Over Last Week (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $734,052.34 and approximately $7,483.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for about $0.0409 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 36.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,857.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,634.82 or 0.07148576 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $691.64 or 0.01876499 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $183.84 or 0.00498781 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.02 or 0.00184545 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $265.26 or 0.00719669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $171.52 or 0.00465363 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006412 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.76 or 0.00425300 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

