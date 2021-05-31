GNY Trading Up 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 31st. GNY has a market capitalization of $135.74 million and $376,540.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GNY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001925 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GNY has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00082905 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005141 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002729 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00019846 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $379.95 or 0.01036560 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,554.99 or 0.09698550 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00091267 BTC.

About GNY

GNY (GNY) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO . The official website for GNY is www.gny.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

