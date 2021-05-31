GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $920.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) will report $920.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $919.50 million and the highest is $923.98 million. GoDaddy reported sales of $806.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full year sales of $3.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $3.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.12 billion to $4.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GoDaddy.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 142.59% and a negative net margin of 15.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GDDY shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upped their target price on GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $80.96 on Monday. GoDaddy has a 12 month low of $66.50 and a 12 month high of $93.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of -25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.52 and a 200-day moving average of $81.47.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $242,512.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,074 shares in the company, valued at $12,945,442.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 7,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $654,343.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,188.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,965 shares of company stock worth $1,706,847 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 176.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 238.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

