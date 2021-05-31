GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.87

GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.87 and last traded at C$2.86, with a volume of 531143 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.71.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GGD. Pi Financial set a C$3.75 price objective on shares of GoGold Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of GoGold Resources from C$3.50 to C$3.60 in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

The firm has a market cap of C$790.60 million and a PE ratio of 11.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 6.52, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

