GoldFund Price Hits $0.0018 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded down 36.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. During the last seven days, GoldFund has traded 22% lower against the US dollar. One GoldFund coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. GoldFund has a market capitalization of $276,924.85 and $521.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00009309 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004205 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00009409 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000186 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000378 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 184.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 62.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001572 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GoldFund Profile

GoldFund is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

