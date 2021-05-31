Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) Stake Raised by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,427,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,381 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $88,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 403,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,305,000 after buying an additional 87,752 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,447,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,811,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000.

GSEW stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.13. 43,675 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.46.

