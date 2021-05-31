good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) PT Set at C$2.00 by Raymond James

good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) has been assigned a C$2.00 price target by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 80.18% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity set a C$1.80 price objective on good natured Products and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of GDNP stock remained flat at $C$1.11 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 68,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,981.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of C$237.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.14. good natured Products has a 52 week low of C$0.12 and a 52 week high of C$1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.05.

good natured Products Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; desk accessories, including stackable legal desk trays, vertical file holders, self-stacker desk trays, pencil holders, and paper clip dispensers; recyclers and waste bins; and totes and crates, as well as compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids.

