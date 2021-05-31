Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 382,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of Graco worth $27,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 503.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Graco in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 147.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Graco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $393,720.00. Also, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $1,386,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 184,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,191,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,737 shares of company stock valued at $7,420,714 over the last 90 days. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

NYSE GGG opened at $75.72 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.59. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.48 and a 1-year high of $79.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.13 million. Graco had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 20.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

