Graft 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $302.00 (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded up 43.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 31st. Graft has a market cap of $432,999.51 and approximately $302.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Graft has traded 91.5% higher against the US dollar. One Graft coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $268.25 or 0.00730784 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002622 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000309 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000377 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 152.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Graft Profile

Graft (GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . Graft’s official website is www.graft.network

According to CryptoCompare, “A first global, open sourced, payment gateway blockchain network designed for Point-of-Sale. The Graft Blockchain is powered by the Graft token (GRF). The GRF token will enable purchasers to transact and operate services on the Graft platform when it is launched. GRF is required for participation in Graft network activities. About Graft ICO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0idMKBtsPk&t=49sProduct Review: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Os24I_y9bCE “

Graft Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graft using one of the exchanges listed above.

