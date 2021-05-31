Great Bear Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Great Bear Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.94.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Great Bear Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Great Bear Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Great Bear Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Great Bear Resources from $22.75 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of GTBAF stock opened at $13.83 on Monday. Great Bear Resources has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.28.

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.

