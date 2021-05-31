Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.82

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$26.82 and last traded at C$37.53, with a volume of 292701 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$37.14.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GWO. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$33.00 price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$36.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$35.85.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.84 and a 200-day moving average price of C$32.18. The company has a current ratio of 25.23, a quick ratio of 21.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.85 billion and a PE ratio of 10.42.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$12.12 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Great-West Lifeco Inc. will post 3.4699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.16%.

In other news, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.33, for a total value of C$156,204.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$28,298.42. Also, insider L.P. Great-West Lifeco U.S. Holdings bought 366,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$33.43 per share, with a total value of C$12,259,181.87. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 366,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,259,181.87. In the last three months, insiders bought 414,346 shares of company stock valued at $13,551,516.

About Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

