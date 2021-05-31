Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Green Plains’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.03). Green Plains reported earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to $0.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $1.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Green Plains.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.14). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.93 million. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Green Plains from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

In related news, Director James F. Crowley sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $402,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,286 shares in the company, valued at $658,801.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 3,500 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $111,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,009.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,800 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPRE. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Green Plains during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 4,114.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $31.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Green Plains has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $32.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.71.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

