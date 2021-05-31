Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Price Target Cut to GBX 190 by Analysts at Barclays

Greencore Group (LON:GNC) had its price target reduced by Barclays from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 190 ($2.48) in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC upgraded Greencore Group to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 170 ($2.22) in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 165 ($2.16).

Greencore Group stock traded down GBX 3.80 ($0.05) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 140.90 ($1.84). 2,562,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,505,578. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 159.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 136.97. Greencore Group has a twelve month low of GBX 87.25 ($1.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 174.30 ($2.28). The firm has a market capitalization of £741.89 million and a PE ratio of -54.19.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

