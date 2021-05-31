Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.40.

Several brokerages have commented on GEF. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Greif from $53.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

GEF traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.71. 88,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,925. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. Greif has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $66.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

In related news, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $85,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,864.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Gary R. Martz sold 514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $31,636.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Greif in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Greif by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Greif during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Greif during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Greif during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. 47.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

