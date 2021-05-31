Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Given a €47.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Grenke (ETR:GLJ) has been assigned a €47.00 ($55.29) price target by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.08% from the company’s current price.
Shares of ETR GLJ opened at €38.50 ($45.29) on Monday. Grenke has a 1 year low of €23.92 ($28.14) and a 1 year high of €81.75 ($96.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.99, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is €33.89 and its 200 day moving average is €35.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.73.
About Grenke
