Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Analysts expect Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Grifols’ earnings. Grifols reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grifols will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Grifols.

Get Grifols alerts:

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. Grifols had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 10.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Grifols from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Grifols in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

GRFS opened at $17.49 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.18 and a 200-day moving average of $17.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.59. Grifols has a 1-year low of $14.81 and a 1-year high of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.98.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.4385 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from Grifols’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Grifols’s payout ratio is presently 11.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Grifols by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,205,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,755,000 after purchasing an additional 44,718 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Grifols by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,758,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,790 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Grifols by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,710,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,928 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Grifols by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,705,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,145,000 after purchasing an additional 306,655 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Grifols during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,137,000. 14.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others segments. The Bioscience segment produces plasma-derived medicines for the treatment of rare, chronic, and life-threatening conditions.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grifols (GRFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.