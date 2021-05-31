Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $172.00.

ASR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Sunday, April 11th.

NYSE ASR opened at $176.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.20, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.30. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $95.80 and a 1-year high of $193.85.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 5.07%. On average, analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 20.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

