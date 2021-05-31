Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Short Interest Up 45.7% in May

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,861,900 shares, a growth of 45.7% from the April 29th total of 8,142,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,261.9 days.

Grupo Bimbo stock opened at $2.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average of $2.08. Grupo Bimbo has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $2.34.

About Grupo Bimbo

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. The company offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns and rolls, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, confectionery products, pastries, and other products.

