GXChain (GXC) Price Up 72.2% Over Last Week

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded up 58% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. In the last week, GXChain has traded up 72.2% against the U.S. dollar. GXChain has a total market cap of $64.58 million and approximately $36.43 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.92 or 0.00002571 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000202 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001170 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000513 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001881 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,275,555 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

