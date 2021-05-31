H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYT) and Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Financial Review

H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYT) and Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for H-CYTE and Apyx Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H-CYTE 0 0 0 0 N/A Apyx Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

Apyx Medical has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.57%. Given Apyx Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Apyx Medical is more favorable than H-CYTE.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares H-CYTE and Apyx Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H-CYTE $2.15 million 1.68 -$6.46 million N/A N/A Apyx Medical $27.71 million 12.12 -$11.90 million ($0.57) -17.18

H-CYTE has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Apyx Medical.

Risk & Volatility

H-CYTE has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apyx Medical has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.3% of Apyx Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of H-CYTE shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Apyx Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares H-CYTE and Apyx Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H-CYTE -360.87% N/A -52.23% Apyx Medical -47.35% -24.39% -20.86%

Summary

Apyx Medical beats H-CYTE on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About H-CYTE

H-CYTE, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers various treatments for patients with chronic respiratory and pulmonary disorders. The company develops and implements treatment options in autologous cellular therapy to treat chronic lung disorders. It has a product supply agreement with Rion, LLC to develop and distribute biologics for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and OEM. It offers electrosurgical generators based on its Helium Plasma Technology for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue. The company offers Renuvion branded products for the cosmetic surgery market that enable plastic surgeons, fascial plastic surgeons, and cosmetic physicians to provide controlled heat to the tissue to achieve their desired results; and J-Plasma branded products for the hospital surgical market that allows surgeons to operate with precision and eliminate unintended tissue trauma. It also develops, manufactures, and sells energy generators, disposable hand piece subassemblies, and OEM generators and accessories. The company was formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation and changed its name to Apyx Medical Corporation in January 2019. Apyx Medical Corporation was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

