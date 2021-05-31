Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Hallmark Financial Services reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.34. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $107.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.95 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of Hallmark Financial Services stock opened at $4.40 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.43. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 55.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 529,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 189,500 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $502,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 241.9% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 90,525 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 46,763 shares in the last quarter. 29.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. It operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

