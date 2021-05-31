Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €22.33 ($26.27).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Independent Research set a €20.50 ($24.12) target price on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

ETR HHFA opened at €21.40 ($25.18) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.71. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €13.94 ($16.40) and a twelve month high of €22.62 ($26.61). The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is €20.63 and its 200 day moving average is €19.44.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia.

