Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hamilton Lane in a report issued on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.56. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Hamilton Lane’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HLNE. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $90.37 on Monday. Hamilton Lane has a one year low of $59.64 and a one year high of $97.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.69.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.17 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 49.26% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

In other Hamilton Lane news, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 19,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total value of $1,681,243.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 34,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,316.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total transaction of $6,552,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 635,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,474,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.