Handshake Market Capitalization Reaches $102.34 Million (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 31st. One Handshake coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000729 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Handshake has traded 6% lower against the dollar. Handshake has a total market cap of $102.34 million and $415,747.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,877.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,420.60 or 0.06746908 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $667.99 or 0.01861869 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.73 or 0.00487025 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.12 or 0.00184307 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.28 or 0.00739423 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.09 or 0.00468522 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006236 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.93 or 0.00437419 BTC.

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 391,353,214 coins. The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

