Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) will post $1.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.57 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.69 billion. Hanesbrands reported sales of $1.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full-year sales of $6.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.27 billion to $6.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.56 billion to $6.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 71.51% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on HBI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hanesbrands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.11.

In other news, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere bought 13,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $256,543.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,103.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.17 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,939.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HBI opened at $19.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.64. Hanesbrands has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $22.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

