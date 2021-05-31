HAPI (HAPI) Market Capitalization Tops $4.80 Million

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded up 22.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 31st. HAPI has a total market capitalization of $4.80 million and $1.31 million worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HAPI has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. One HAPI coin can now be purchased for $60.98 or 0.00166354 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00082905 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005141 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002729 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00019846 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $379.95 or 0.01036560 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,554.99 or 0.09698550 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00091267 BTC.

About HAPI

HAPI is a coin. It was first traded on March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,800 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved. With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering. With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens. “

HAPI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HAPI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HAPI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

