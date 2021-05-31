Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Equities analysts expect Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) to announce $1.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.18 billion and the highest is $1.45 billion. Harley-Davidson posted sales of $669.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 101.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full-year sales of $4.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $4.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HOG. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Harley-Davidson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth about $102,777,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,730,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,609,000 after buying an additional 2,206,988 shares in the last quarter. H Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 8,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,875 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,511,000. Finally, Thunderbird Partners LLP raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 203.4% in the first quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 2,268,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOG opened at $48.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Harley-Davidson has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $52.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

