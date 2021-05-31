Hathor (HTR) Price Hits $0.52 on Top Exchanges

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded up 37.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Hathor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001385 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hathor has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. Hathor has a market cap of $94.27 million and $3.50 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00060768 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $115.39 or 0.00306537 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.24 or 0.00191904 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.32 or 0.00975810 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00033611 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Hathor Coin Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hathor’s official website is hathor.network . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Hathor Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

