HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 316,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,564 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.10% of HCA Healthcare worth $59,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 68.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on HCA shares. TheStreet raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.10.

Shares of HCA opened at $214.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.21 and a 1-year high of $217.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 222.01% and a net margin of 8.73%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $313,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $714,988.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,978.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 355,032 shares of company stock valued at $71,171,144 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

