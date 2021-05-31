Head to Head Analysis: Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) vs. Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI)

Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

Get Severn Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Severn Bancorp and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Severn Bancorp 19.27% 9.22% 1.02% Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 27.93% 20.87% 1.95%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Severn Bancorp and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Severn Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Severn Bancorp and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Severn Bancorp $49.72 million 3.14 $6.71 million N/A N/A Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach $306.77 million 3.37 $58.73 million N/A N/A

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has higher revenue and earnings than Severn Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

Severn Bancorp has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.4% of Severn Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.0% of Severn Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Severn Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach pays an annual dividend of $108.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Severn Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Severn Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Severn Bancorp Company Profile

Severn Bancorp, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company. The company provides various personal banking products and services comprising checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as mortgage and other lending services, and Internet and mobile banking services; commercial banking products and services, including commercial secured and unsecured lending services, as well as business Internet banking, corporate cash management services, and deposit services to commercial customers comprising the medical-use cannabis industry; and safe deposit boxes, ATMs, debit cards, and credit cards. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans; construction and land acquisition, and development loans for the construction of one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans; land loans; residential lot loans; business and commercial loans; and home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and other consumer loans. In addition, the company provides commercial real estate brokerage and property management services; acquires real estate for syndication and investment purposes; leases space; engages in title work related to real estate transactions; and provides various insurance products. Severn Bancorp, Inc. provides its products and services in Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. As of February 24, 2021, the company operated through seven branches located in Annapolis, Edgewater, Severna Park, Lothian/Wayson's Corner, Crofton, and Glen Burnie. Severn Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in California. It offers checking, savings, Christmas club savings, health savings, money market, and investment accounts; demand and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and retirement plans. The company also provides personal, home, small business, commercial real estate, real estate and construction, commercial, and church and nonprofit loans, as well as lines of credit; financing for residential loans comprising single-family and multifamily loans; and credit and gift cards. In addition, it offers merchant, electronic lockbox, remote deposit capture, digital wallet, direct deposit, escrow, religious and healthcare client, and other services, as well as online and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 25 branches in Los Angeles, Orange, and Santa Barbara Counties. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.