Head to Head Analysis: RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) and Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO)

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) and Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get RedHill Biopharma alerts:

RedHill Biopharma has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mustang Bio has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares RedHill Biopharma and Mustang Bio’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RedHill Biopharma $64.36 million 5.23 -$76.17 million ($2.10) -3.45 Mustang Bio N/A N/A -$60.01 million ($1.14) -2.94

Mustang Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RedHill Biopharma. RedHill Biopharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mustang Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.9% of RedHill Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.6% of Mustang Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Mustang Bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for RedHill Biopharma and Mustang Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RedHill Biopharma 0 0 5 0 3.00 Mustang Bio 0 0 5 0 3.00

RedHill Biopharma presently has a consensus target price of $19.80, indicating a potential upside of 173.10%. Mustang Bio has a consensus target price of $10.33, indicating a potential upside of 208.46%. Given Mustang Bio’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mustang Bio is more favorable than RedHill Biopharma.

Profitability

This table compares RedHill Biopharma and Mustang Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RedHill Biopharma -118.36% -252.14% -46.23% Mustang Bio N/A -66.57% -58.09%

Summary

Mustang Bio beats RedHill Biopharma on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults. Its clinical late-stage investigational development programs include RHB-204, which is in Phase 3 study for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; opaganib (Yeliva), an SK2 selective inhibitor, which has completed Phase 2 study to treat patients with SARS-CoV-2 severe COVID-19 pneumonia, in Phase 1/2a study to treat advanced unresectable cholangiocarcinoma, and in investigator-sponsored Phase 2 study to treat prostate cancer; RHB-104, which is in Phase 3 studies for Crohn's disease; RHB-102 (Bekinda) that is in Phase 3 studies for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis, and has completed Phase 2 studies for irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea; RHB-107, which is in Phase 2/3 study to treat outpatients infected with COVID-19 disease, and Phase 2a study to treat advanced unresectable cholangiocarcinoma, as well as has completed Phase 2 study to treat gastrointestinal and other solid tumors; and RHB-106, an encapsulated formulation for bowel preparation, which has completed Phase 2a study. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors. The company develops MB-107 and MB-207, a gene therapy program for X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency, a rare genetic immune system condition in which affected patients do not live beyond infancy without treatment. The company also develops MB-102 CAR T therapies for blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome; MB-106 CAR T cell program for B cell non-hodgkin lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; MB-104 CAR T for multiple myeloma and light chain amyloidosis; MB-101 CAR T cell program for glioblastoma; MB-103 CAR T for glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) and metastatic breast cancer to brain; MB-105 CAR T for prostate and pancreatic cancers; and MB-108, a next-generation oncolytic herpes simplex virus. It has license agreements with Nationwide Children's Hospital, SIRION Biotech GmbH, and Minaris Regenerative Medicine GmbH. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.