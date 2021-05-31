Head-To-Head Comparison: Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) vs. Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) and Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Broadcom and Beam Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadcom 16.01% 38.32% 11.64% Beam Global -88.15% -27.90% -23.96%

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Broadcom and Beam Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadcom 0 5 21 0 2.81 Beam Global 0 3 2 0 2.40

Broadcom currently has a consensus target price of $470.36, indicating a potential downside of 0.42%. Beam Global has a consensus target price of $42.75, indicating a potential upside of 46.45%. Given Beam Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Beam Global is more favorable than Broadcom.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.5% of Broadcom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of Beam Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Broadcom shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Beam Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Broadcom and Beam Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadcom $23.89 billion 8.07 $2.96 billion $18.45 25.60 Beam Global $6.21 million 31.44 -$5.21 million ($0.84) -34.75

Broadcom has higher revenue and earnings than Beam Global. Beam Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Broadcom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Broadcom beats Beam Global on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms. It operates through two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in San Jose, California.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs. It is also developing EV-Standard, a lamp standard, EV charging, and emergency power product that uses an existing streetlamp's foundation and a combination of solar, wind, grid connection, and onboard energy storage to provide curbside charging; and UAV ARC, an off-grid and renewably energized product and network used to charge aerial drone (UAV) fleets. The company was formerly known as Envision Solar International, Inc. and changed its name to Beam Global in September 2020. Beam Global was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

