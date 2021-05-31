Head to Head Comparison: Simon Property Group Acquisition (NYSE:SPGS) versus Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA)

Simon Property Group Acquisition (NYSE:SPGS) and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Simon Property Group Acquisition and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simon Property Group Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives -0.42% -0.75% -0.95%

This table compares Simon Property Group Acquisition and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simon Property Group Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives $1.75 billion 0.16 $730,000.00 ($0.09) -128.67

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has higher revenue and earnings than Simon Property Group Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.4% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Simon Property Group Acquisition and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simon Property Group Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0 0 3 0 3.00

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a consensus target price of $16.17, suggesting a potential upside of 39.61%. Given Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is more favorable than Simon Property Group Acquisition.

Summary

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives beats Simon Property Group Acquisition on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Simon Property Group Acquisition Company Profile

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates in two segments, the Renewables and the Specialty Civil. The Renewables segment specializes in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries. The Specialty Civil segment offers a range of services that comprise heavy civil construction services, such as road and bridge construction, specialty paving, and industrial maintenance, as well as other local, state, and government projects; environmental remediation services, including site development, environmental site closure, and outsourced contract mining and coal ash management services; and rail infrastructure services consisting of planning, design, procurement, construction, and maintenance of infrastructure projects for railway and intermodal facilities construction. The company was founded in 1947 is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

