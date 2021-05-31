Head to Head Contrast: Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS) vs. Its Peers

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE: MSGS) is one of 24 public companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Madison Square Garden Sports to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

66.1% of Madison Square Garden Sports shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of Madison Square Garden Sports shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Madison Square Garden Sports has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Madison Square Garden Sports’ rivals have a beta of 1.77, suggesting that their average stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Madison Square Garden Sports and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Madison Square Garden Sports 0 1 6 0 2.86 Madison Square Garden Sports Competitors 145 827 1565 42 2.58

Madison Square Garden Sports presently has a consensus target price of $212.17, suggesting a potential upside of 14.66%. As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 2.52%. Given Madison Square Garden Sports’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Madison Square Garden Sports is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Madison Square Garden Sports and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Madison Square Garden Sports $603.32 million -$182.39 million -38.07 Madison Square Garden Sports Competitors $3.79 billion -$344.29 million -67.64

Madison Square Garden Sports’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Madison Square Garden Sports. Madison Square Garden Sports is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Madison Square Garden Sports and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madison Square Garden Sports N/A -34.95% -11.24% Madison Square Garden Sports Competitors -261.27% -1,131.07% -47.71%

Summary

Madison Square Garden Sports beats its rivals on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams. The company also owns two professional sports team performance centers, including the Madison Square Garden Training Center in Greenburgh, New York, and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, California. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. was formerly known as The Madison Square Garden Company. The company was founded in 1879 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.