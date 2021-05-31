Head to Head Survey: Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) vs. Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM)

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) and Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.8% of Li Auto shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.0% of Tata Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Li Auto and Tata Motors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Li Auto 0 2 9 1 2.92 Tata Motors 2 2 0 0 1.50

Li Auto currently has a consensus price target of $40.27, suggesting a potential upside of 72.83%. Given Li Auto’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Li Auto is more favorable than Tata Motors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Li Auto and Tata Motors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Li Auto $1.45 billion 14.54 -$23.24 million ($0.16) -145.63 Tata Motors $33.65 billion 0.40 -$1.82 billion ($0.06) -362.17

Li Auto has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tata Motors. Tata Motors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Li Auto, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Li Auto and Tata Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Li Auto N/A N/A N/A Tata Motors -5.33% 0.56% 0.09%

Summary

Li Auto beats Tata Motors on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc. and changed its name to Li Auto Inc. in July 2020. Li Auto Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. The company also provides fully built solutions for applications, such as garbage compactors, containers, tankers, reefers, and diesel bowser, as well as electric vehicles. In addition, it offers information technology services, machine tools, and factory automation solutions; vehicle financing services; and engines for industrial and marine applications. The company provides its products under the Tata, Daewoo, Fiat, Jaguar, and Land Rover brands. It operates in India, China, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Tata Engineering and Locomotive Company Limited and changed its name to Tata Motors Limited in July 2003. Tata Motors Limited was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

