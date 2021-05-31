Head to Head Survey: Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY) vs. Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY) and Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Mahanagar Telephone Nigam and Swisscom, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mahanagar Telephone Nigam 0 0 0 0 N/A Swisscom 4 3 0 0 1.43

Profitability

This table compares Mahanagar Telephone Nigam and Swisscom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mahanagar Telephone Nigam N/A N/A N/A Swisscom 15.94% 19.49% 7.37%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mahanagar Telephone Nigam and Swisscom’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mahanagar Telephone Nigam $314.01 million 0.58 -$520.82 million N/A N/A Swisscom $11.84 billion 2.48 $1.63 billion $3.15 18.02

Swisscom has higher revenue and earnings than Mahanagar Telephone Nigam.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Swisscom shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Swisscom shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam has a beta of 4.22, suggesting that its stock price is 322% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Swisscom has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Swisscom beats Mahanagar Telephone Nigam on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Company Profile

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited provides fixed-line telecommunication services in Delhi and Mumbai. It offers GSM and CDMA based mobile services; and Internet, broadband, ISDN, and leased line services, as well as telecom consultancy and engineering services, project management services, Wi-Fi solutions, e-governance projects, managed services, turnkey ICT solutions, GIS based services, capacity building and skill development services, etc. In addition, it provides mobile, international long distance, and Internet services in Mauritius. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in New Delhi, India.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises. The company also provides cloud, outsourcing, workplace, mobile phone, networking, business process optimization, SAP, and security and authentication solutions, as well as a range of services to the banking industry; Internet of Things solutions; digitization services to the healthcare sector; IT systems for health insurance companies; fixed-line and mobile networks by other telecommunication service providers; and roaming to foreign operators whose customers use its mobile networks, as well as broadband services and regulated products. In addition, it plans, operates, and maintains network infrastructure and IT systems; provides support functions to finance, human resource, and strategy, as well as management of real estate and vehicle fleet; and offers broadband and mobile services, such as telephony and broadband services, as well as ICT solutions for residential, business, and wholesale customers. Further, the company provides IT and network services; online and telephone directories; and cross-platform retail media and security communication services, as well as builds and maintains wired and wireless networks. Swisscom AG was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Bern, Switzerland.

