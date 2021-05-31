Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $129.16 Million

Equities research analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) to report sales of $129.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $126.44 million to $132.30 million. Healthcare Realty Trust posted sales of $123.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full year sales of $524.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $505.66 million to $545.86 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $551.82 million, with estimates ranging from $518.09 million to $596.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 4.73%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.56.

In related news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $354,857.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,287 shares in the company, valued at $4,813,897. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $344,280.00. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,757,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,393 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 545.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,814,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913,675 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,713,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,247,000 after purchasing an additional 41,948 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,329,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,260,000 after purchasing an additional 560,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,629,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,041,000 after acquiring an additional 506,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $30.34 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.28 and a beta of 0.58. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $26.77 and a 12 month high of $34.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.33%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

