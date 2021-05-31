Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Stock Holdings Increased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 336,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,555 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $10,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,496,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,292,000 after purchasing an additional 575,862 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 614,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 600.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 125,710 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 6,231 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

HR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.56.

HR opened at $30.34 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.77 and a 1 year high of $34.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28 and a beta of 0.58.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 4.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.33%.

In other news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $344,280.00. Also, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $354,857.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,813,897. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.