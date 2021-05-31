Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $213.86 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) will report sales of $213.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hecla Mining’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $215.71 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $212.02 million. Hecla Mining reported sales of $166.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will report full year sales of $877.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $830.69 million to $944.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $983.84 million, with estimates ranging from $935.20 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hecla Mining.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.55 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.89.

Shares of Hecla Mining stock opened at $9.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.73. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $9.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 300.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 46.99 and a beta of 2.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

In related news, Director George R. Nethercutt, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,325.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillips S. Baker, Jr. sold 663,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $5,909,306.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 719,570 shares of company stock valued at $6,394,548. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 4.6% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 40,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 22,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. 58.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

