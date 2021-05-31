HedgeTrade Hits Market Cap of $361.29 Million (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 31st. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be purchased for $1.04 or 0.00002888 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded up 33.9% against the U.S. dollar. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $361.29 million and approximately $32,445.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007563 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004258 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000606 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00037877 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000797 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001085 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00061145 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00048451 BTC.

HedgeTrade Coin Profile

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

