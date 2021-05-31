Helios Towers’ (HTWS) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Helios Towers (LON:HTWS)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 205 ($2.68) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HTWS. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on shares of Helios Towers in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Helios Towers from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 203 ($2.65) target price on shares of Helios Towers in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get Helios Towers alerts:

HTWS traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) on Friday, hitting GBX 167 ($2.18). 428,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,413. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 169.15 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 161.21. The company has a market cap of £1.67 billion and a PE ratio of -59.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 860.40, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.06. Helios Towers has a 12 month low of GBX 136.40 ($1.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 223.85 ($2.92).

In other news, insider Tom Greenwood bought 14,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of £22,068.88 ($28,833.13).

Helios Towers Company Profile

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, builds, acquires, and operates telecommunications towers and related passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Towers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Towers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.