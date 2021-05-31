Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $167.79 Million

Analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) will post sales of $167.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $174.00 million and the lowest is $158.00 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group posted sales of $199.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full year sales of $660.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $652.00 million to $669.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $690.70 million, with estimates ranging from $657.30 million to $715.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $163.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $6.25) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

In related news, Director John Lovoi sold 45,000 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $280,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 247.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 746,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 531,060 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 515,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 52,727 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,694,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after acquiring an additional 107,176 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 906,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 326,489 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1,643.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 209,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 197,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HLX opened at $5.23 on Monday. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $788.29 million, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 3.46.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

