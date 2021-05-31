Helix Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5.00 (HLIX)

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 31st. One Helix coin can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Helix has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. Helix has a market capitalization of $137,916.62 and $5.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00028262 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004209 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000883 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002992 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Helix Coin Profile

Helix (HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 33,467,011 coins and its circulating supply is 33,341,182 coins. The official message board for Helix is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Helix’s official website is helix-crypto.com

