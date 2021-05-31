HelloFresh SE (ETR:HFG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

HelloFresh SE (ETR:HFG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €87.10 ($102.47).

HFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of HelloFresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of HelloFresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of HelloFresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on shares of HelloFresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

ETR:HFG opened at €74.24 ($87.34) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11. HelloFresh has a 52 week low of €33.80 ($39.76) and a 52 week high of €78.84 ($92.75). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €69.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €63.57.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

