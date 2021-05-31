Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $319.83 Million

Analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) will announce sales of $319.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $333.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $307.00 million. Helmerich & Payne reported sales of $317.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Helmerich & Payne.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $296.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.28 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $24.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HP. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 1,150.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,350,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $401,842,000 after purchasing an additional 15,963,594 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,711,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 120.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 262,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,664 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,267,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 1,431.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 664,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,920,000 after purchasing an additional 621,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

HP stock opened at $28.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Helmerich & Payne has a one year low of $12.87 and a one year high of $33.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.28%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helmerich & Payne (HP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.